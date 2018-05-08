CPEC to convert Pakistan into world’s 18th biggest economy in 2020: CJCSC

Pakistan Summit: ‘Finding the Bright Spots’

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Monday, stressed highlighting the positive image of Pakistan before the world, saying that hostile powers were spreading fake news systematically to damage the soft image of Pakistan. False impressions are given about Pakistan deliberately and fake news against the country is spread in an organised manner.

In this regard he also termed the Pakistan Summit a step in the right direction at an appropriate time, as information, diplomacy, the army and economy were the four basic pillars of a state in the current era because information was the strength of today, but it also was being misused.

While addressing the Pakistan Summit organized by Martin Dow in collaboration with Corporate Pakistan Group and Nutshell, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said that despite the evil designs of hostile states, a strong and stable future awaited Pakistan.

The theme of this year’s summit was “Finding bright spots”. The Pakistan Summit is 1st of its kind national conference aimed at “restoring Pakistan’s fine glory” and positively re-branding the nations Bright Spots and investing in the youth bulge for the future prosperity of the country.

A large number of High Commissioners, Ambassadors, the academia, government dignitaries, members of the media, learned delegates from the corporate and social sectors, movers and shakers of the civil society were present in the summit.

General Hayat observed that if any criminal in the world committed a crime, international headlines were not made, but if a Pakistani criminal did something then why all those headlines?

The general also stressed that CPEC was going to be a game changer for the region, and that Pakistan was about to become world’s 18th biggest economy in 2020.People such as Abdul Sattar Eidhi, Malala Yousafzai and Arfa Karim are the face of Pakistan. All of you should also come forward and tell the world that Pakistan’s positive list is much longer than the negative.

The top military official stressed that Pakistan was not just created for the rich. Enemies were never pleased with the creation of Pakistan, and Pakistan’s neighbour was always busy in defaming Pakistan.

He added that the country had faced political and cultural globalisation after the cold war, and sacrificed a lot in the war against terror. No country in the world ever came close to our accomplishments. Pakistan is experiencing some issues of extremism, governance and security, but is not India facing all these issues?.

The speakers and panelists throughout the summit highlighted a number of important affairs and spoke on topics revolving around: The Geo political Backdrop and Pakistan, Media and Sensationalism, Cyber security, Branding Pakistan and Dialogues on “Finding the bright spots”.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Chairman Martin Dow Group Jawed Akhai said that it should be kept in the mind that millions of bright spots were hovering in the sky for Pakistan, but they were little bit eclipsed due to misperception in result of propaganda against Pakistan. The Pakistan Summit will play its role in discovering the Bright Spots to take the nation forward.