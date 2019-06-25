CPEC to catalyze creation of pan-Asian sphere of shared prosperity

Muhammad Omar Iftikhar

GWADAR Port, at its southern end, marks the only point of convergence of the maritime Belt and the overland Road….In time, CPEC is destined to catalyze the creation of an integrated pan-Asian sphere of shared prosperity” were the words of Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, while he addressed a meeting at the recently concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Moreover, Imran Khan’s speech emphasized upon the fact that ‘common enemies’ of poverty, illiteracy, under-development and diseases continue to plague and challenge South Asian countries.

During the 19th edition of the SCO Summit, Pakistani Premier was seen exchanging pleasantries with world leaders especially with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President. During the recent past, Pakistan and Russia have been strengthening their diplomatic ties that have been observed with caution by India. Considered as the rise of the new bloc connecting South Asia with Central Asia, Pakistan-Russia ties are expected to enter into a new phase especially after Imran Khan and Vladimir Putin’s meeting at the sidelines of the SCO Summit. While this has been a diplomatic success for Pakistan to edge closer to Russia, politically speaking, this friendship will facilitate Islamabad to create new avenues of cooperation in various sectors with Moscow in the coming years.

The SCO summit is one of the most influential convergences of world leaders. The SCO comprises eight member states, four observer states and six dialogue partners. The member states include China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. There were concerns that a possible war of words or perhaps a heated argument may surface when the Premiers of Pakistan and India would meet at the SCO Summit. However, keeping in mind this combustible situation, Zhang Hanhui, China’s Vice Foreign Minister, indirectly gave a statement in Pakistan’s favour during the days leading to the summit. He said, “In every summit, the institutional building of the SCO will be discussed that would involve economic cooperation and security cooperation particularly on counter-terrorism. Security and development are two major issues of focus for the SCO. The establishment of the SCO is not to target any certain country but the summit of this level will certainly pay attention to major international relation and regional issues.” This was also an indirect precautionary remark for India to limit its pejorative comments about Pakistan and to create and maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony at this Summit.

It is for certain that India will be closely monitoring Pakistan’s ties with China and in particular with Russia in the days to come since the SCO Summit was a favourable one for Pakistan as far as its ties with these two countries were concerned. It is also expected that by 2020, Turkey and Iran will be added as full members of the SCO. Analysts suggest that the Eurasian integration will present a wider scope of the SCO Summit to its members and collectively provide diplomatic and political solutions along with agreements and cooperation in trade, economics, infrastructure, technology and energy among SCO member states. Another major moment from the 2019 SCO Summit came forth during the speech of Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani. He addressed Pakistan, Russia, China and India regarding his views on US President Donald Trump. The Iranian President considered Trump leading the US “a serious risk to stability in the region and the world”. He further said, “The US government over the last two years, violating all the international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military resources, has taken an aggressive approach and presents a serious risk to stability in the region and the world.” If there is an SCO member state bloc emerging against the US and especially with regards to Donald Trump’s action, it will be closely observed by Washington. The US can take drastic measures to counter such an offensive. However, the SCO member states will not take any severe step as any retaliation from the US could debase the sanctity of the SCO Summit.

Furthermore, the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit will also present these two countries with the direction needed to enhance their bilateral ties. While India plans to maintain its economic hegemony over South Asia, it needs to retain positive ties with China. Beijing’s closeness with Islamabad and with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) moving ahead as planned, India needs to bolster its relations with China to not only have an influence over the CPEC but also to counter Pakistan’s relations with Russia.