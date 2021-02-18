CPEC to bring more benefits, prosperity: COAS tells Chinese envoy

RAWALPINID – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) said that successful completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Mr Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on Pakistan Army chief at GHQ on Thursday.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s assistance in provision of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan and appreciated unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora & capacity enhancement in defence & security domains.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.