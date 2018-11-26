CPEC the game changer

Balochistan is one of the elite resources province, but still facing a lot of problems and undergone a variety of crisis. These issues could easily be solved but due to the lack of attention form our government problems are rising day by day in place of decreasing. In the province people are in deep water to face these kind of crummy problem. There are some problems by them plenty of people are being disappointed to live and pass a luxurious life and the most of them are in hot water to survive.

It is astonishing that Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) is considered to be a game changer which is poised to boost development and helps the citizens of the province to live in prosperous lives, but still Balochistan is confronted by serious pros and cons such as electricity by serious pros and cons such as electricity crisis extreme water shortage, lack of hospitals menace of joblessness, poverty, durgs culture, lack of educational development and so forth. Government has failed miserably to take timley measures and eliminate the chronic issues which are rendering the life miserable for the citizens.

Ayesha Umeed

Via email

