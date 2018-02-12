CPEC to take Pak-China relations to new heights, Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD : Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a mirror of the ages-old friendship between the two countries and it would be taken to new heights by our coming generations.

Addressing to a reception dinner in a local hotel here, the ambassador said, “Now I see the enthusiastic young blood in abundance around me which will take the two countries to new heights of friendship never reached before”.

He also urged the gathering to keep on working to further strengthen people to people contacts at multilateral levels.

Expressing his affection with Pakistan, the ambassador informed that it was his third assignment in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is my second home and its not a new place for me ”, he remarked.

The ambassador also expressed satisfaction on the working of All Pakistan China Friendship Association (APCFA) for enhancing socio-political to cultural linkages between the two countries.

Earlier, in her welcoming remarks, Mrs. Attia Qutub, President APCFA noted that bilateral ties were strengthening at diverse areas of mutual cooperation. She also expressed her association’s resolve to further bridging the links.

It is worth mentioning here that the association has been actively working to promoting the friendly relations between the two countries for the last 40 years.

The dinner, hosted by APCFA the other day, was attended by members of executive committee of APCFA, Senior patrons, former Presidents and their families, and the officials from Chinese embassy. The association gifted a unique Truck Art panel to Yao Jing and wished him and the Chinese guests a very happy Chinese New Year.

The representative from China Desk of Foreign Office, Ms Saima offered full cooperation in materializing the vision of further strengthening Pak-China friendship.

Orignally published by NNI