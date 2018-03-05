CPEC: Security unit in AJK

SINCE complete consensus exists amongst federating units including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on the execution of multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it is a matter of contentment that steps are also being taken on their part for adequate security of the project.

Following establishment of security units by the provinces, the AJK government is also considering to form a special security unit soon for protecting foreigners engaged in the ongoing and forthcoming mega development projects in power and other sectors under the CPEC. Sharing details of the unit, Inspector General of Police AJK, Shoaib Dastagir said the other day that the special unit will compromise of eight hundred seasoned and trained security staff in the initial phase. We expect that the force will also be equipped with modern tools and equipment as well as imparted with proper training so that they could discharge their responsibilities in an effective manner. Given the conspiracies hatched against the CPEC by India and the incidents that took most recently in Karachi, it is our responsibility to ensure security of Chinese and for this purpose the federal government should also extend full support to the federating units without any discrimination. For training of the personnel of special security units, the help of Pakistan Army may also be sought. In fact through a better coordination between the special security division raised by Pakistan Army, Special Task force of Navy and the security units of provinces, a complete security cover could be ensured both in the sea and the land for various projects. By ensuring security, we indeed can attract maximum investment not only from China but other countries also in the special economic zones to be established under the CPEC that definitely would go a long way in bolstering country’s industrial base and creating scores of job opportunities for our youth.

