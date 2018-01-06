CPEC: The Road to Economic Development: Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the road to economic development and prosperity, not only for Pakistan and China but also for the whole region.

Addressing as the chief guest at a seminar “Belt and Road Initiative and Regional Development” jointly organized by Preston University and Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Rana Afzal said, “The CPEC will bring economic opportunities for different countries in the region.”

The State Minister spoke at length on the positive role that CPEC would play towards strengthening of national economy, adding the energy projects under CPEC would specially boost economic activities.

He said CPEC would help promoting agriculture sector of the country, besides promoting the other sectors of economy.

Rana Afzal said Pakistan had overcome the energy shortage, which would pave way for future development as without energy the dream of progress and prosperity could not be realized.

He said the country had passed through the difficult times and overcome energy crisis. Many more energy projects were in pipeline that would benefit upcoming governments, he added.

The Minister of State said there was a huge scope of solar energy in the country and stressed the need for learning from experiences of Germany, which had made tremendous progress in developing solar energy sector.

He said Pakistan had also tremendous potential for tourism, adding about 100 million Chinese were travelling to other countries of the world through Pakistan.

Rana Afzal stated that Pakistan had rendered countless sacrifices in the war on terror and waged a valiant struggle to eliminate the scourge of militancy.

“Pakistan’s sacrifices should never be forgotten,” he said, adding it was working for a great future of the whole region.

The minister said at a time when Pakistan was strongly fighting against terrorism, it was being threatened of bans. He said peace in Afghanistan was more in favour of Pakistan than any other country, so we want peaceful Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan rendered great sacrifices against war on terror, but lamented that its sacrifices were not being acknowledged.

The State Minister urged all the political parties to join hands for charter of economy to ensure the country’s development and progress.

Later, the Minister gave away souvenirs among participants and organizers of the seminar.

Earlier, professionals and experts from different institutions gave detailed presentations on the significance of “Belt and Road Initiative and Regional Development”.

Orignally published by INP