CPEC revolutionizing Pakistan

Quetta

Governor Baluchistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a gate of prosperity and good luck for the country and the nation which would bring about an economic revolution, Pakistan is emerging as one of the most rapidly growing economies. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation comprising of officials and faculty members of National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar, at Governor House Quetta today.

Delegates questioned the security situation in Baluchistan, conversed about historical background of the province, the situation of higher education institutions and ongoing development projects in the province. He emphasized need for adopting new policy plans to confront existing challenges Pakistan facing due to changing politico-economic situation in the region, The governor said that to make full use of new opportunities coming in the province through CPEC, basic infrastructure development and public needs have to be focused on.

In response to a question, Governor said that Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies have rendered tremendous sacrifices for restoration of peace and stability in the province. The governor further said that government was committed to weed out terrorism, militancy and extremism from the province with an active support of the masses. The nation stands united against terrorism and is ready to sacrifices even their lives while battling against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, he added.

The governor said that peace, stability and harmony was imperative to accomplish CPEC project in the country. The governor said that incumbent government had put the province on the way to socio-economic development. The governor said that educating new generation in-line with modern technical and innovative skills is vital to comply with fast developing world of science and technology.—APP