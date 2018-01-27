CPEC a reality, says MD AWT

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Army Welfare Trust is the first to serve Pakistan’s heirs and martyrs of Pakistan and army officers and soldiers said Brigadier retired Zaheed Ud Din Baber Managing Director Army Welfare Trust.

He was addressing the participants of AWT and SHINS in joint meeting held in Army Welfare Trust here on Friday. He said Pakistan has become a safe Pakistan. This is the result of the sacrificial sacrifices of our brave hearts. CPEC is a reality and it requires the whole world to be beneficial.

He added that Indian attacks on Pakistani economy are not hidden now, but local and international investors are on the way to Pakistan for better investment opportunities. He added, large number of investors, companies and institutions of the world are free to invest in AWT Sangjani D-18 in Islamabad. Brigadier retired Zaheer ud Din said that AWT Sangjani is the best site for external investors, where investments are creating secure and business opportunities are unmatchable in Gold Complex.

Ch Sajjad Hussain Chiarmain SHINS International said in his speech that Pakistan is now eye catching economy and AWT SHINS Gold Complex is a dream that leads to interpretation. He said, by the grace of Almighty, It will be completed in one year. He said that London, China and Dubai’s major investor groups are looking for opportunities in CPEC route in Pakistan.

Pir Qayyam Aulia CEO SHINS AWT Gold Complex said Australia and New Zealand investors are also in touch with us to invest in Pakistan.

Director Marketing Tashifin Rasool said that the timely construction and delivery of the Army Welfare Trust projects in the market is our real face and we continue at any cost. He said that the name of the Army Welfare Trust is considered a symbol of success.