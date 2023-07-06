Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was providing employment opportunities to youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling them to find sustainable livelihoods.

Addressing an international seminar, he said that it was aimed to highlight the significance of the project.

The seminar which was attended by Chinese delegates and investors, the minister said that the speakers highlighted the importance of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during the event.

Feroze Jamal emphasized the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, adding that CPEC’s first glimpse was evident in the Silk Route.

Feroze Jamal Kakakhel said that six major projects had been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted that in the past government’s tenure, several CPEC projects faced delays.

Efforts were being made to eliminate delays and obstacles in CPEC projects, he added.

The national development projects should not be affected by political matters, he asserted .

The minister said that leaders were the reflection of their nation but unfortunately the past government ignored such a mega project.

Ten years ago, there was no policy for overseas Pakistanis, he pointed out.

The country needed to move forward with sincerity, he said and regretted that our culture and traditions had been deteriorated over the past few years.

He said that proper upbringing of the young generation was essential to compete other nations.

The minister emphasized the need to provide a conducive environment to children from schools to universities.—APP