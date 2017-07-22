CPEC prospects

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is recognized a gigantic game-changer as the mega project would bring immense economic opportunities to the province of Balochistan, which uptil now faced numerous issues for several years. They do not have access to basic facilities, including power supply, clean water, quality education, health facilities, job opportunities, security management etc.

It is believed that CPEC is the future prosperity of Balochistan which is likely to boost development across the region. Unfortunately, it is not paying dividents in the undeveloped areas of the province. Therefore, there is a dire need to implement policies for addressing these serious issues in order to give access to fundamental amenities to ensure the triumph of CPEC project.

IMRAN BADEER

Turbat, Balochistan

