CPEC promotes Pak-China coop in medical device industry

Observer Report Beijing

As Pakistan is a key partner in the current $400 billion global medical device industries, some Chinese home grown medical device companies are developing the market and seeking cooperation in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, they say CPEC has already promoted cooperation between the two countries in this area.

A Chinese medical enterprise Medcaptain Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,(Medcaptain), founded in 2011 as an “Integrated Perioperative Solutions Provider” and dedicated to pursuing innovation in Medication Delivery, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Airway Management, and DVT Prevention, was one of these companies after entering Pakistani market for 6 years.

Serinna Tan, Director of Branding & International Marketing of Medcaptain said that CPEC has greatly contributed to medical cooperation since under this national strategy Chinese medical enterprises like them can enjoy better opportunities to communicate with Pakistan counterparts and bring their medical products to hospitals in need of such devices.

For example, the smart medication infusion workstation they applied in ICU has largely improved medical efficiency and ensured safety for local hospitals.

Tan added that talent exchange is also a bonus under CPEC, with an increasing number of medical staff and experts from both countries being able to communicate with each other through all kinds of academic conferences.

“Besides, more direct and indirect investment in the medical sector can come into the Pakistani market under CPEC,” she said.