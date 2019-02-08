CPEC projects to boost Balochistan’s health, education, infrastructure uplift

Zubair Qureshi

Projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are not only for the benefit of the people of Balochistan but will also boost overall economy of the country and will prove a milestone for Pakistan-China bilateral relations. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said this while talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Friday.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Dr. Muhammad Nazir was also present during the meeting. Not only industrial and infrastructure of the province will be upgraded but social, health, education and civic facilities will also be developed through CPEC, said Sanjrani. He was of the view that projects for provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities, vocational training and sports infrastructure on priority basis is of vital importance for the province of Balochistan.

Ambassador Yao Jing briefed the chairman about the ongoing projects under CPEC saying the people of Balochistan will be the real beneficiaries of the project. Chinese Ambassador was of the view that Pakistan and China friendship was time tested and the present economic partnership would be mutually beneficial for both the countries.

He said that Chinese government was cooperating with government of Pakistan for the executing public welfare projects in less developed areas of the country with the active participation of the relevant provinces

Sanjrani said keeping in view, the increasing requirement of health sector in the province a hospital of international standards in Balochistan should be setup in addition to provision of added health care facilities to the people. He said that the province is offering optimal investment opportunities due to ongoing development process in the province and there is a huge potential for the investment in fisheries sector.

Chairman Senate said that other less developed areas of the country should also be included in the development stream to provide better facilities at par with the developed areas. He said that there is a need to offer special scholarships for the students of Balochistan with the cooperation of Chinese government.

Share on: WhatsApp