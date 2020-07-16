CPEC projects guarantee for bolstering economy, jobs creation: Asad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects is guarantee for generating economic activity and creating job opportunities in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan called who called on him in Parliament House on Thursday. Various issues of mutual interest and development in the KPK province came under discussion during the meeting.

The Speaker while commending the performance of the KPK government during the COVID-19 catastrophe said that the provincial government very effectively provided relief to the public earnestly following the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said that COVID-19 had disturbed the socio-economic pattern around the world and Pakistan was not an exception.

He said that Prime Minister had envisioned Pakistan a true democratic, progressive and welfare state.

Asad Qaiser said that the completion of the CPEC related projects in the province especially the establishment of Industrial zones would generate economic activity besides job creation for the COVID-19 effected people.

He also apprised the Chief Minister about the establishment of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group and its Task forces for encouraging people-to-people contacts and collaboration in Industrial, trade and economic sectors.

He said that Parliament would play its role in bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan more closer since both the nations had shared history, culture and socio-economic interests.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan appreciated the Speaker’s concern for the welfare of the needy and the poor.

He said that following the vision of Prime Minister, his government was working diligently for welfare of masses.

He commended the Speaker for his initiative of strengthening Pak-Afghan relations.

Mehmood Khan said that his government would provide maximum assistance for exploiting the trade potential between both the countries.

He said that CPEC was project to change the fortune the people of Pakistan. He said that Industrial zones being established in KPK were being provided maximum assistance for making them functional within stipulated timelines.