CPEC projects, best example of ‘State-of-the art’ technology: Officials

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Suki-Kinari (SK) hydropower project has emerged as best example of the ‘state-of-the art’ technology being used in construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects in Pakistan.

This was noted by the media team that visited the project’s site located on Kunhar River in the Kaghan Valley of District Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KPK).

China has transferred its latest technology to Pakistan, making sure that the CPEC’s projects should be best ones, both quality and creditability-wise, said officials while briefing the media about the under-construction Suki-Kinari.

The 870 MW project showed the commitment of China pushing forward the development of Hydel power projects in Pakistan helping to overcome power-shortage.

The development of dam in mountainous region of KPK shows that the geography of Pakistan supports Hydropower generation at massive scale.

While briefing the media delegation visiting the construction site of the dam, Li Yuanling Counselor of Chinese embassy stated that the Suki-Kinari is the largest private hydropower project in Pakistan under the framework of CPEC which is the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He told that the execution of Hydel power projects in Pakistan will be generating clean and green energy meaning it won’t pollute the air and there will no negative impact on splendid climate.

He added that energy projects carried forward under CPEC in first phase fulfilled the needs of the Pakistani fellowmen which helped in reviving their needs of power in various sectors.

He commented that construction of energy projects in Pakistan will strengthen the strategic relationship between two countries and ultimately it will emerge as essential ingredient of socio-economic development and economic growth.

Zhang Zhiping, director administration of Suki Kinari project briefed the media delegation that the hydel power generation in Pakistan will drive economic uplift and Industrial advancement.

Hydel power is a basic part of nature and it is one of the most widely used forms of energy. Hydropower is perceived as an environment-friendly, low-cost source of electricity that relies on proven technology.

Zhang added that the project was started in December 31st, 2016 and it will be completed in March 2022 with the total cost of US$ 1.9 billion.

Some hydropower facilities can quickly go from zero power to maximum output. Because hydropower plants can generate power to the grid immediately, they provide essential back-up power during major electricity outages or disruptions, added director administration of the project, told Zhang.

In addition to a sustainable fuel source, hydropower efforts produce a number of benefits, such as flood control, irrigation, and water supply.

He mentioned that the electricity production through hydel means in Pakistan aim to fulfill the demands of energy in various sectors of this country.

Pakistan has a huge potential for the production of green energy in the country and all of these resources will be utilized for the benefits of locals, Zhang added. It was noted that 1,600 Pakistani people have attained jobs in the project while more than 3,000 locals will also be employed by the end of 2020.

The majority of local people have not experience to work in Hydropower Project or other engineering projects, those of which need be trained by Chinese Foreman or Skilled man such as surveyor, operator for heavy equipment, carpenter, electrician, welder, plumber.

It is being done now. In addition to our project, two projects have been announced by KPK at Batakundi (96 MW) and Naran (188MW) both upstream of our project. Another project Patrind (147 MW) is already underway downstream. So in all there would be four 4 projects on this river with total capacity of 1300 MW.

