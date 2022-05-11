CPEC project will boost trade in the region: FM Bilawal

Islamabad: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would boost trade in the region.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed these views on Tuesday during a meeting with Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue in Islamabad.

“Pak-China friendship is an everlasting example of durable and lasting relations in the world,” Bilawal said.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The newly-appointed Foreign Minister also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to increase trade relations with all countries of the world.

The Chinese Charge d’Affaires congratulated Bilawal on assuming the office of Foreign Minister.

