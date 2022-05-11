CPEC project will boost trade in the region: FM Bilawal

Islamabad: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would boost trade in the region.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed these views on Tuesday during a meeting with Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue in Islamabad.

Chinese Chargé d'affaires called on FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to convey felicitations. She thanked him for Pakistan's steadfast support. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to stronger All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in all respects.

📍@CathayPak

🇵🇰🤝🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/uQ9tzbJwKc — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 10, 2022

“Pak-China friendship is an everlasting example of durable and lasting relations in the world,” Bilawal said.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed. The newly-appointed Foreign Minister also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to increase trade relations with all countries of the world.

The Chinese Charge d’Affaires congratulated Bilawal on assuming the office of Foreign Minister.