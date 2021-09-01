CPEC Project: Matiari-Lahore transmission line achieves c ommercial operation date  successfully

Staff Reporter Lahore

The flagship project under CPEC ±660 kV HVDC Matiari – Lahore Transmission Line has achieved its commercial operation date successfully on Wednes-day as per agreed timeline between National Trans-mission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) and Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC).

Prior to its COD, as many as 8 power tests on dif-ferent voltage levels were performed successfully.

The power test include Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Lahore Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Matiari, Mono-pole Low Power Sys-tem Tests (Upto 400 MW each pole), Bi-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 800 MW Bi-pole), Mono-pole High Power Tests (2200 MW, each pole) (A5:),Bi-pole High Power Tests at Maximum Available Power .