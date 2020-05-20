CPEC pioneers battle corona in Thar

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Chinese company, China Railway 19 Bureau Group Mining Investment stated that it has provided necessary infection prevention and control material to its staff at its coal-mining project (Thar-block II) in Tharparkar, Sindh, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday. It was noted that during COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan stands one of the worst-hit countries in South Asia. Ensuring workers’ health and safety is a top priority for each CPEC project. To safeguard staff’s health and eliminate their anxiety, the Company had taken immediate action to contact local suppliers in Karachi to formulate supply plan.