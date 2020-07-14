CPEC & Pakistan’s economy correlated

Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan

CHINA-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and macro-economy of Pakistan is directly correlated and it has multiplier effects on its stability, sustainability, immense social development and, of course, regional connectivity because it is indeed a game and fate changer mega project. Various Pakistan Economic Surveys have already acknowledged positive contribution of the CPEC in the national economy in terms of increase in bilateral trade volumes, attraction of investment especially in energy, infrastructure and development projects, start of various joint ventures and immense rise to energy production and supplies. It is further estimated the CPEC project will create some 700,000 direct jobs during the period 2015-2030 and add up to 2.5 to 4 percentages to the country’s GDP.

Even Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan appreciated colossal contributory role of CPEC in the development of Pakistan’s economy which has already brightened its future prospects. Prime Minister upheld that CPEC would take Pakistan on the path of rapid progress and development as its economic future closely related to the completion of various ongoing energy and infrastructure projects. Most recently, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian while addressing a regular briefing mentioned remarks of Premier Khan and reaffirmed his statement about the strategic importance of the CPEC in overall macro-economy of Pakistan. Zhao Lijian elaborated that the CPEC has been followed principles of joint consultations, cooperation and shared benefits. The CPEC being an important flagship program of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aimed at promoting shared development of China and Pakistan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson briefed about CPEC’s grand achievements during last six years which has boosted Pakistan economic and social development, people’s wellbeing and regional connectivity. He reassured that China would firmly support CPEC development and work together with Pakistan. He said the Chinese side will work for promoting infrastructure development and also promote people’s livelihood, industries and agriculture cooperation and turn this corridor into a demonstration project of high quality BRI development to promote benefits to the two peoples and countries.

Most recently the Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) a prime think-tank, Islamabad, organized a detailed live interview entitled “ CPEC: Prospects & Constraints and Way Forward” during which being prominent regional expert of CPEC & BRI, I suggested to form a “Council of Intellectuals” from the two countries to deter propaganda of the West against CPEC. I upheld that CGSS would be an ideal platform to disseminate national narratives to regional as well as international communities which have unfortunately, borrowed ideas of enmity, bigotry and disinformation against CPEC through visible and invisible means. During my detailed interview I termed CPEC “life-line” and “engine” of growth to our national economy which must be nurtured. Furthermore, I suggested that pseudo intellectuals, fake researchers/think tanks and cheap journalists have already proved “wall of sand” which should be reconstructed with the help of “genuine scholars” and “prominent” think-tanks like, “CGSS” which has diversity, credibility, vast network and intellect to project real motives of CPEC through logic and wisdom.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, while attending the signing ceremony of the Azad Pattan Hydel Project, said it is a giant step towards greener power generation with an investment of $ 1.5 billion. It will generate 1,800 megawatts of cheaper electricity with 8,000 jobs. Moreover, Kohala hydropower project (1124 MW) costing ($2.5 billion) has also been signed with Chinese companies under the framework of CPEC. The two hydro-projects will be completed with an investment of $ 4 billion. China has signed an agreement with Gezhouba Group, a construction company in China, for the construction of the project.

Most recently, China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute (CREEI), Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in its report (July, 2020) highlighted strategic importance of BRI and CPEC which helped Pakistan attract substantial investment in hydropower projects. According to the report that by the end of 2019, China had participated in 24 hydropower projects in Pakistan, with an installed capacity of about 12,282MW. It is pertinent to note that nine projects are under construction with an installed capacity of 6680MW, 15 projects have been built with an installed capacity of 5602MW.

The CPEC will widen immense economic opportunities not only to Pakistan but will physically connect China to its markets in Asia, Europe and beyond. It is estimated that CPEC energy projects would provide up to 16,400 MW of energy altogether. As part of infrastructure projects worth approximately $11 billion and 1,100 kilometre long motorway will be constructed between the cities of Karachi and Lahore, while the Karakoram Highway between Rawalpindi and the Chinese border will be completely reconstructed and overhauled.

CPEC has now entered into the educational sector of the country by signing of National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation which both have approved preliminary plans for 130 joint research projects in the context of climate change. According to this the fourth Call of Proposals between PSF and NSFC is open from April 22, 2020 to June 3, 2020 in the 4 categories i.e. fossil energy conversion and materials, utilization of renewable energy and resources, scientific ground of new energy utilization and technologies and safety evaluation and adaptive mechanism research on water-energy-food nexus under CPEC in the context of climate change.

Regional (India & lobbyists) as well as international media has been purposefully projecting Balochistan’s dissident of CPEC. In order to make better understanding about CPEC among the different stakeholders belonging to Balochistan the emerging policymakers’ Institute (EPI) an Islamabad based independent public policy think tank conducted a wide-ranging research & analysis on the issues of governance, security, social development and regional connectivity organized a webinar on “Balochistan’s Political Parties’ Dialogue: CPEC and China’s Global Leadership during COVID19.” Pakistani and Chinese leaders agreed that Balochistan was important to both the all-weather friends and the province was a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It engaged speakers from most of the mainstream political parties of Balochistan which reiterates their commitment towards making CPEC a success.