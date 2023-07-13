Zubair Qureshi

Consul General of China in Lahore Mr Zhao Shiren on Wednesday visited the offices of Pakistan Observer in Islamabad and commended the role of Pakistan Observer in promoting and highlighting Pak-China friendship and countering negative propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC, he said, was on the right track despite challenges and the people as well as the governments of both China and Pakistan were determined to complete this game-changer project for the greater good of the region.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik and Chief Digital Officer of the newspaper Mr. Saud Faisal Malik received the honourable guest and showed him various sections of the media house.

Later, during the detailed meeting with the visiting dignitary, Faisal Zahid Malik said the consul general’s visit to Pak Observer was taking place on a momentous occasion i.e. the 10th anniversary of the signing of the first MoU on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) back in July 2013.

He also congratulated the Chinese leadership on the 102nd anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Under President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has made great strides bringing prosperity to its population.

Over the years, CPEC has emerged as a beacon of progress, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, said Faisal Zahid Malik adding, the project had laid down the foundation of a comprehensive partnership that extends beyond mere infrastructure development, encompassing diverse sectors such as energy, industry, agriculture, and human resource development.

Pakistan Observer, said Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, has always played a crucial role in strengthening the Pakistan-China relations and highlighting the significance and benefits of the CPEC.

The Chinese CG appreciated the resolve of the Editor-in-Chief and the Chief Digital Officer of Pakistan Observer and hoped the partnership between Pakistan Observer the Embassy of China would continue and strengthen in future.