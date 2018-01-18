CPEC offering vast opportunities to foreign investors in AJK: Masood

ISLAMABAD :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is offering vast opportunities to foreign investors in the state. According to Radio Pakistan, he said matters relating to promotion of foreign investment, steps for development of tourism and opportunities for higher education in the state came under discussion. The President said new roads, rest houses; parks and tourist facilitation centers would be constructed under mega Tourism Corridor Project in the state. He said that after having made progress in the quantitative goals, now Azad Kashmir is trying to promote compatibility between the emerging market trends and the curricula and various disciplines being taught. “We need modern industrial infrastructure, but it should also be conceived and implemented with its environmental impact in mind,” AJK president added.

Orignally published by APP