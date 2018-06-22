CPEC of paramount significance for economic development of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

A 15 member delegation of National Security Workshop of National Defence University (NDU) led by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh and Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi called on Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, current political and economic situation of the country was discussed.

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is of paramount significance for economic development of the country especially Balochistan and Gwadar.

He further stated that this mega project would be fully operational in the near future.