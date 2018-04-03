CPEC may boost domestic IT industry

Islamabad

Pakistan’s domestic Information Technology (IT) market is expected to witness growth due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Projects. Talking to APP spokesperson of ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication said, ongoing scheme regarding CPEC include, Construction of Cross – Border OFC System Between China and Pakistan for International Connectivity of voice/Data Traffic (SCO) and Provision of Seamless GSM Coverage Along KKH for Proposed Gawadar –Kashighar Economic Corridor in Gilgit Baltistan (SCO).

He said, CPEC, which includes the building of roads, ports, dams,connecting cities, serving unserved areas has provided a much needed booster dose to the economy which will bring benefits to the IT industry too. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project, is bringing in US$46 billion in investments, and this has also given a boost to the local IT and telecom industry, he added.

Pakistan itself, as a market for people centric mobile based applications and products is ready for the next level of development with state-of-the-art and ubiquitous connectivity structure through fixed & mobile networks having a teledensity of more than 71% which is increasing every month. The Government is making all possible efforts to enhance exports of Pakistan’s IT sector and has extended major incentives to the IT Industry which include a variety of tax exemptions, permission to operate foreign exchange accounts, profit repatriation.

The government is also paying attention to the capacity building of the IT sector which includes, among others, International certification programs, internship placements. Extensive attention is being paid to the marketing of Pakistan’s IT sector. Since 2017, PSEB participated in 5 International events with 21 companies generating hundreds of leads and helping project Pakistan’s image.—APP