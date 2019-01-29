CPEC: LUMS holds moot on ‘Managing the Change’

Academia, industry and govt linkages stressed

China Pakistan Management Initiative (CPMI) at Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) organised its first conference on ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor: Managing the Change .The aim of the conference was to bring together ideas and opinions from academics, policymakers and practitioners informing industry practices and policy in order to extract maximum benefits from this major international initiative in the best possible manner

Dr. Omair Haroon, Director CPMI, welcomed the participants and guests, stressing the need for the Pakistani industry and businessmen to adapt to the changing business landscape of the country. He offered ideas on how academics from LUMS and other institutions can contribute towards successful implementation of CPEC projects. He also emphasised the need for stronger linkages between academia, industry and government for effective economic management in the country.

Dr. Arshad Ahmad,Vice Chancellor, LUMS, delivered the opening remarks. He described how the Chinese were able to lift their economy through purposefulness and dedication in the areas of education, technology and infrastructure development. He alluded to the opportunities for Pakistanis to learn from the success China has had in these areas.

Later on the keynote address was delivered by Shah Jahan Mirza, the MD of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB). He updated the participants on the developments in the energy sector in Pakistan and clarified several misconceptions that people have regarding Chinese investments in this sector.

The address was followed by a discussion by representatives from the Federal and Punjab government who informed the participants about challenges being faced by our policymakers and implementation agencies related to CPEC projects. Another discussion revealed the challenges and opportunities faced by professional service providers with the increasing presence of Chinese businesses and industry in Pakistan.

