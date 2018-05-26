CPEC is sign of prosperity: Dastagir

Quetta

Provincial Minister for Local Goverment and Rural Development, Haji Mir Ghulam Dastagir Khan Badeni on Friday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game changer for economic development of the country and a sign of prosperity for the entire region.

Talking to APP, he said the entire country, especially the people of Balochistan would take benefits from that project while people related to transportation sector could get maximum benefit from it.

“Gwadar” Port is a backbone of CPEC and it would increase the business opportunities as well as volume of trade”, he reiterated. He said that development in his constituency “Nushki” had always been his first priority, adding that he would continue his services for the people and betterment of the province.

Badeni said if he was re-elected in general elections 2018, his first task would be to change Nushki into a modern industrialized town.

The incumbent government was taking exemplary measures to ensure provision of education in respective areas of the province, he added.

It was also the responsibility of teachers to play their professional role for improving quality of education in the respective areas, he said. —APP