ISLAMABAD – National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and Bahria University jointly organized an international seminar titled “CPEC – The Road to Prosperity and Growth Amidst Challenges” to mark the 10-year celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Several dignitaries including Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Pang Chunxue, Chinese Ambassador, and Chief Executive Officer Faisal Zahid Malik among others attended the event. Mr. Malik shared his views on evolving dynamics and challenges faced by national and regional stakeholders.

Pakistan Observer CEO called it a privilege for him to attend the seminar on Pakistan China’s flagship project. He said the seminar underscores remarkable achievement of this transformative journey. Felicitating China on the completion of 10 years of CPEC, he said Pakistanis are immensely grateful to Iron Brother for their investment in Pakistan through epic-making initiative of CPEC.

Under communist ruling, China achieved huge milestones in development, Faisal Malik said, as he hailed the Communist Party of China. He called CPEC a game changer, as it offers project that remained neglected for a long time.

Malik was of the view that the development of Gwadar port, and its three routes will boost the economic landscape of Pakistan, and will create Gwadar into a trade hub, and will contribute to peace and security in the region.

He reiterated Pakistan Observer Group support for Pakistan-China friendship, as the media group acknowledges its crucial role and bilateral relations. Observer Group deeply admired China’s policies rooted in principles of sovereign equality and shares, and prosperity led by Xi Jinping.

PO remained at the forefront of promoting Pakistan China for over 3 decades, he said, and called it a matter of privilege to collaborate with Chinese publications, saying the country’s leading publication enhances its contributions to foster communication between the two countries.

Faisal Zahid mentioned the ever-lasting contributions of his late father Mr. Zahid Malik who established a multi-dimensional mega strategic think tank called 101 Friends of China.