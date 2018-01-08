CPEC to improve tourism services: MD PTDC

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would improve quality tourism services between the two countries with having lasting impacts on socio-economic development. Talking to media, he said that this would improve the services of public information, convenience in transportation, security protection and other services benefiting the public.

He said it would strengthen social and economic development cooperation between the two countries.

He urged to make out efforts to carry out vocational training in Pakistan and to rely on higher education resources in Pakistan.

The MD PTDC said tourism was one of the important sectors for the growth of the country’s economy.

He said that in 2017, the tourism industry continued to make a real difference to the lives of millions of people by driving growth, creating jobs, reducing poverty and fostering development and tolerance. He said tourism industry has contributed $7.6 trillion to the global economy, which was 10.2 per cent

of global GDP and generated 292 million jobs in 2016.

He said with start of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), tourism within the country is expected to increase in the years ahead , making it a very attractive hub for investments in the tourism and hotel business. He said local demand for traveling within Pakistan was increasing year on year basis. This shows a lot of potential in the tourism industry and all travel related businesses he added.—APP