CPEC importance

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quite rightly and forcefully said that the great game changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a very vital and crucial initiative which is going to have positive impact on the posterity. The PM, who is undertaking whirlwind tour across the country laying foundations or inaugurating one or the other public welfare development works here and there, said this while speaking at the inauguration of the first-ever International Gwadar Expo 2018.

According to media, the PM said that this is perhaps the most important development of our generation and the most vital part of the great One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative of the Chinese leadership, sharing his experience at the recently held World Economic Forum in Devos on “Shared Future in Fractured World” he emphatically stated can be seen getting manifested in the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping behind the OBOR initiative.

The International Gwadar Expo has been jointly organized by the Gwadar Development Authority and the China Overseas Ports Holding Company hosted a number of foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and people from the business community from all over the world. China Overseas Ports Holding Company Chairman Zhang Baozhong on the occasion gave very commendable tidings that for the construction of Gwadar Free Zone, China has employed around 2000 local people keeping in view their involvement in the mega project.

Quite appreciably, the Expo has provided a platform for interaction between the local and foreign business entrepreneurs, financers, investors and the government officials to utilize and benefit from the mega project for enhanced investment, business and employment opportunities as well as connectivity.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

