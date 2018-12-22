CPEC impacts on Pakistan

Waqas ur Rehmanz

There is no denial of the fact that the international geo-political environment is changing rapidly. A multi-polar world order is on the rise which has benefits as well as vulnerabilities which must be taken into consideration by each state. Pakistan is actively projecting its foreign policy in line with its national interests along with stabilizing its economy. In such a crucial time, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has come as a blessing in disguise for Pakistan. The CPEC is believed to be a game-changer for the Pakistani economy. It has the potential to act as a catalyst for improving regional and extra-regional relations. Notably, it has come with a number of challenges that Pakistan will have to face. For a better understanding of various concepts of the CPEC and the implications it carries, it would be better to look it from internal and external dimensions.

The Pakistani State has been going through a vital stage where it is strengthening its economic ties with the friendly countries. The initialization of the CPEC project is very important as it will further the geo-economical win for both Pakistan and China. Pakistan has taken a great resourcefulness in completing the related projects of the CPEC. The government is ensuring to give equal representation and share of the CPEC to all the provinces along with uplifting the local industrial base. The various projects include highways, agricultural zones, and energy schemes. It will provide employment opportunities for the local skilled youth. It will also lead to an increase in the Pakistani exports, thus positively impacting the foreign reserves.

The CPEC will improve the infrastructure and communication services in a holistic manner. Moreover, the overall security dynamics inside Pakistan will improve because it will engage the youth in fruitful economic activities. It is important to note that the Pakistani Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have been doing a superb job in curtailing the menace of terrorism. The security forces are countering the threats emanating from the eastern and western borders simultaneously to secure the national interests. The government and the military establishment are on the same page for implementing and safeguarding this giant project. The significance of this CPEC project will be versatile in a changing global environment as Pakistan is pursuing both rational and incremental approaches to overcome its internal hindrances and external pressures. In this regard, Pakistan’s international stature in the form of soft power will also be enhanced.

The entire strategic outlook of the globe is now moving from geo-politics towards geo-economics. This means politically powerful states are exploring economic opportunities everywhere while utilizing the norms of globalization. Notably, China has become an economic giant and elevated its people from poverty by employing the trend of globalization. Thus, the CPEC project should be seen as a beacon for Pakistan to strengthen its economic ties with its neighbors in order to achieve a win-win situation for all. Pakistan can make good use of this opportunity to further its bilateral relations with Iran, Afghanistan, the UAE, the CARs and even India. The government of Saudi Arabia has planned to establish an oil refinery in Gwadar which will lessen the burden of local energy requirements.

Conclusively, the success of this gigantic venture and its implications on the Pakistani society largely depend on how the Pakistani State makes use of it. Fortunately, the successive governments have been pursuing it with proactive approach. This project will reshape the future of not only China, but other states as well especially Pakistan being the ultimate beneficiary. Pakistan needs to play its cards in a right direction. There must be a proper system of checks and balances for the project. There should be a strict protocol of security for ensuring security of the Chinese engineers and workers. The hostile elements will try to sabotage the friendly relations of Pakistan and China. The Pakistani authorities must have to act in a diligent manner to complete this project in order to reap its fruits and improve the socio-economic stature of the society.

