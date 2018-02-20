CPEC to hugely benefit both China, Pakistan: Rabbani

Research Report on CPEC launched

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

To sift facts from the fiction and to clear misperceptions about the mega and multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, A research report- a joint initiative of Pakistan-China Institute and JS global- launched ‘The Reality of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project: Facts Vs. Fiction here on Monday providing factual insight of the project.

Rejecting the impression that Pakistan will not gain any economic benefits from the CPEC, the research report states that the mega corridor project will change the perception of Pakistan as being an investor friendly nation and act as an effective counter weight to the Indian pressure. It is a vote of confidence in the future of Pakistan and a way forward for Pakistan’s future prosperity. The report also states that the CPEC will benefit all the provinces.

Highlighting the energy and road infrastructure projects completed under the CPEC, the report states that the special economic zones under the project will cater to the needs of local businesses and increase competitiveness for goods in the local market. It said the special economic zones will benefit th manufacturing sector of the country and boost the economic growth. These will provide a platform to produce local goods catering to both domestic and international markets.

It also notes that the CPEC has already generated thousands of job opportunities for the youth.

Addressing the ceremony which also marked launch of Chinese language classes in Islamabad, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said that the CPEC will mutually benefit both Pakistan and China in strategic and economic realms. He said both the countries enjoy historic relations and the initiative of CPEC is continuation of that relationship.

The Chairman said the people of Asia have taken command over their destiny and resources and the policy of looking towards the West is eventually coming to an end.

Voicing concerns over the US policy on Afghanistan, the Chairman Senate said that Washington wants to make New Delhi policeman of the region but this is not acceptable either to Pakistan or the people of the region.

The Chairman expressed his pleasure over the start of Chinese language classes in Islamabad and Lahore and hoped this will facilitate in business dealings with the neighboring country. He, however, said that both Chinese and Pakistani cultures are different from each other having their own origin and importance for its people.

He said Pakistani culture emanates from Indus valley civilization and people of China have a long history and culture. He said cultural identities should not be intermingled. He also emphasized the need for promotion of regional languages as they play key role in national unity and enrichment of rich cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Pakistan enjoys historic, unique, unprecedented and strategic relationship with China which despite ups and downs remained resilient due communality of views on issues and mutuality of interests.

He termed the One Belt One Road Initiative as an important developmental project of 21st century spreading over seventy countries of Asia, Africa and Europe. He said that CPEC is moving at very fast pace.

“New elements have been made part of CPEC which include agriculture, poverty alleviation, cultural and people to people linkages” Mushahid said. He said that currently thousands of students are studying in China and there is need to further explore new vistas of bilateral cooperation.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing both the countries have consensus to take forward the CPEC project and any problems coming in its way will be addressed collectively. He said his country is sincere to promote cooperation with Pakistan for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Chairman Senate warned against nexus of India, Israel and Us nexus saying it would try to jeopardize regional peace as recent developments had made it abundantly clear.

“The West has finally realized that people of Asia would shape the destiny of Asia and would take a lead in making the Asian dream come true by controlling its own resources” he added.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that Asia is rising and the Asian people need to be the masters of their own destiny by controlling their own resources and harness the tremendous economic potential of a combined Asia.

“The era of looking towards West is coming to an end and Western imperialism has begun to realize that it can no longer exploit the cheap labor and other resources of Asia” he remarked.

He said that the West would resist the development process through destabilization and regime change in Asia and Middle East. The latest US assessment showed China and Russia as greater potential threats .