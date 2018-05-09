CPEC helps achieve economic growth of 5.8pc

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Major projects in transport infrastructure sector including Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and up gradation of Pakistan’s Railway ML-I will be implemented in the current phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ML-I is strategically important while KCR is economically viable project. These projects have achieved headway and will hit the ground soon; however, that there is a need of efficient and professional firms to build these mega projects on fast speed.

Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Tuesday, told Vice President China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) Yang Jinjun here that the policies of President Xi Jinping were taking China to new development stage through Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). CPEC is the main pillar of BRI that helped Pakistan to achieve economic growth of 5.8% last year

On this occasion, CRCC’s attention was invited to explore investment opportunities, offered by Special Economic Zones being implemented under CPEC. It was emphasized that Chinese firms should ensure capacity building of the local manpower by providing them on job trainings and employments.

Yang Jinjun expressed his full support to implement mega infrastructure projects in Pakistan with commitment and speed. CRCC informed that the company is already working in Pakistan and interested to expend its cooperation in infrastructure and industrial development sectors. The firm also expressed its commitment to work closely with Pakistan’s technical education institute to ensure capacity building of local youth and more employment in future.