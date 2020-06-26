CPEC guarantee for Pakistan’s development, prosperity

President Pakistan Jamhoori League (PJL) Rana Zaman Saeed has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a guarantee of Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

Talking to media persons and party workers along with Secretary General Sohail Ahmed and others here on Thursday, Rana Zaman said that the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is playing a pivotal role in the success of this historic project. This role will also be remembered in golden letters of history.

He said that this plan is not being digested by the enemy forces of Pakistan’s development including India. He said 220 million Pakistanis stand with the security forces to thwart the intentions of the enemies of this country. President PJL said that since the launch of CPEC, a great example of Pak-China friendship, anti-Pakistan forces, especially India, are spreading negative propaganda against the project. But I also pay tribute to the Chinese government so that they did not heed to negative propaganda and even today it stands with Pakistan like a rock. There is no doubt that the friendship between Pakistan and China is the strongest ever and no power in the world can weaken it, he added.

Rana Zaman said that Pakistani forces have also rendered matchless sacrifices to thwart the intentions of internal and external enemy forces.

On which we not only salute the forces of Pakistan but we are also proud of them that we have the best forces in the world that can defeat the enemy on any front. He said that together we have to make Pakistan strong and prosperous and give a strong Pakistan to the coming generations.