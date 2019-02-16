CPEC golden opportunity for poverty eradication from region: Minister

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawan Bakhat Hashim said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a golden opportunity for poverty eradication from the region and the Punjab will fully utilize this potential to end the deprivation of its people through this project.

Chairing the maiden meeting of the CPEC Task Force here on Saturday, Makhdoom Jawan Bakht said that agriculture sector strategy was focused in the planning and development of Punjab and the province would be benefited from it.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Planning and Development Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Secretary Higher Education Commission Momin Agha, Secretary Industries Nadeem-ur-Rehman, Secretary School Education Muhammad Mehmood, and other official concerned. The objectivity of the meeting was to review activities of the CPEC projects and future planning on it.

Briefing the meeting, Chairman Planning and Development Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani said that Chief Minister constituted a task force headed by finance minister and chief secretary to exploit and promote the CPEC potential in the province. Besides, the all concern departments officials are the members of the tax force, he added.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani further stated that the objective of the task force was to review the ongoing CPCE projects, liaison with concerned stakeholders, ensuring the security of partners in ongoing projects, and recommending the new projects under CPEC. He said the task force will prepare quarterly report on the progress of the CPEC projects. The meeting was also briefed about ongoing projects.

Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawwan Bakhat Hashim instructed the secretary energy to ensure timely completion of Faisalabad Industrial City, and to resolve the issues faced in the completion of it. Furthermore, he directed to engage the private sector for power projects in the industrial zones to overcome the energy shortage there, besides ensuring the development and functioning of the industrial zones.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp