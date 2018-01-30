CPEC gives new economic depth to Pak-China friendship: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has given a new economic depth to Pak-China friendship.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he said Belt and Road Initiative of Chinese President will open new vistas of development and prosperity.

About Kashmir, Khurram Dastgir said India is committing serious human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. He said Pak-Afghan border management is very essential to stop incursions.

Orignally published by NNI