CPEC generates job opportunities for thousands of Pakistani youth: Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD : Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will provide job opportunities to thousands of trained Pakistani youth.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema in Islamabad.

The Executive Director NAVTTC said Commission is setting up world-class technical and vocational institutions along the CPEC route and in every industrial zone which will help meet the demand of skilled workforce for mega projects.

The Chinese ambassador said his country will help establish world class technical institution in Islamabad where thousands of skilled people will be trained to meet the needs of local and global markets.

He also said that China will soon initiate Special Bilateral Training Programs for the Pakistani trainers which would enable hundreds of Pakistani workers every year to get training of modern machinery and equipment.

Orignally published by INP