CPEC game changer, govt striving to expand mega project: Murad

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Communication, Murad Saeed, said on Friday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was a game changer not only for Pakistan but entire region and the present government was striving to expand the mega project so that all parts of the country could reap its benefits. During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him here,he said that the CPEC laid special emphasis on improving agriculture, human resource development and standard of education in Pakistan and would help change socio-economic conditions of the country.

He said that Yarik-Zhob Highway and Gilgit-Chitral Highway were priority projects of CPEC so that the people of Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan could also benefit from the mega project.

The minister said that Pakistan attached great importance to its time-tested relations with Beijing. He said during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to china was a landmark agreements were inked.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was the landmark project of economic cooperation between the two countries and it would bring development and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. He appreciated the role of Ministry of Communications in implementation of CPEC projects, as construction of its schemes was ahead of schedule.

He said that China would take steps for facilitation of trade on China-Pakistan border.

