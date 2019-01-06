CPEC game changer for entire region: RCCI

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem has urged the government to promote regional trade with Central Asian Republics.

Addressing executive committee meeting, he said that “Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Central Asian states can become a new economic zone if connected with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” .

The RCCI president said CPEC was a unique opportunity for traders and investors of not only Pakistan and China but also for the entire regional countries, especially the Central Asian states.

He stressed bilateral cooperation in sectors, including pharmaceutical products, marble, rice, sports goods, textile goods and information technology.

There is need to improve banking channel, transportation, road and rail network so that perishable goods got more sustainability.

“We are facing big challenge on competitiveness with neighboring countries. Lower tariff rates, regulatory duties and cheap electricity price can help manufacturers to meet the given challenge and it will also help Pakistan to increase its exports.”

RCCI president stressed upon the government to facilitate exporters while returning their sales tax refunds.

