CPEC futuristic economic dimension of Pakistan

Shahid Jameel

BALOCHISTAN is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of land area, comprising 44 percent of the national territory and the smallest in terms of population. Balochistan province has the world’s eighth largest herd of cattle and third largest herd of goats. It is a land of over 50 metallic and non-metallic minerals, of which 41 are currently being mined. Yet, the province is the least developed among the four federating units of Pakistan in terms of social and economic indicators.

Overall, 56 percent of Balochistan population falls in the category of multi-dimensionally poor. With an estimated Human Development Index (HDI) value of 0.391, the level of human development in Balochistan is low. For long, the developed section, educated elite of the society and a generation of political leaders managed to distance themselves from the pressing problems in this part of the country leaving people of Balochistan suffer silently in the crossfire of politics between Sardars and Pakistani establishment.

CPEC is a futuristic economic dimension of Pakistan in the 21st century. This multi-dimensional project has opened Pakistan’s rebalancing options from geopolitics to geo-economics.

More than anything else, the China-Pakistan-Economic–Corridor (CPEC) has changed status of Balochistan to a certain degree.

The CPEC indeed is not just in terms of the corridor route and the economic development it may bring forth, but also in terms of an opportunity that has brought much-needed attention to Balochistan and its conditions.

With progress made on the CPEC, Balochistan is well placed to become part of the international communication network and emerge as a business hub.

This mega project has the potential to transform the lives of the people in the region by opening common vistas of co-operation and development in the field of economics.

The network expanding in the form of Land Silk route and Maritime Silk route would link the regional countries through trade leading to an economic boom in the region. CPEC would also address the grievances of the Province The people would have economic progress and would get opportunities to trade and invest.

The oil and mineral resources of the Province would be explored and the establishment of Gwadar Port, Gwadar International Airport and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) would further enhance the significance of the strategic and economic location of Balochistan.

Once the port is developed, it would be a game changer for the province, the CPEC will open up new avenues of opportunities for the people of Balochistan. It is envisioned that Gwadar would be transformed into an economic hub and will subsequently contribute towards the development of the whole province, resulting in addressing the various economic and social problems of Balochistan. Another potential sector, that can change the fate of the province, is mining.

The province is rich in mineral resources and the mining sector would flourish, as the CPEC would become operational. It would contribute towards reducing unemployment in local areas.

It would also enable the local government to develop and enhance its human resource. Strengthening micro and medium small sized industries in Balochistan would also contribute towards achieving greater benefits for the local population.

The locals must be aware of advantages, the development of the CPEC would bring and the potential that it holds for the locals. New developments bring new challenges along with them and both, the provincial and Federal governments, should be prepared to deal with them.

The government of Balochistan will need to develop policies and provide a clear direction on how resources are to be leveraged towards economic growth, poverty reduction and the creation of new jobs and opportunities for the local population.

This should include a plan that outlines a process of inclusive growth and aligns it with the public and private sector actions.

The governments of Pakistan and China have exhibited a great sense of urgency and commitment to make this joint venture a success. The priority given to Balochistan, particularly Gwadar is irrefutable proof of the sincerity of the government about lifting the economic profile of Balochistan.