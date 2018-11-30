CPEC framework of regional connectivity, to have impact on all countries: Dr. Shahid

Observer Report

Colombo

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a framework of regional connectivity and will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Central Asian Republics and the region.

He stated this while delivering a lecture on “China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC): A New Vision for Regional and Global Connectivity and Economic Cooperation” in a distinguished event on the invitation by the Association of Retired Flag Rank Officers (ARFRO), Sri Lanka, held at Naval Headquarters.

The event was attended by Commander of Sri Lanka Army, Lt. Gen. N.U.M.M.W. Senanayake, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, students of Defence Command and Staff College and KDU, senior retired officers of Sri Lankan Armed Forces and officials of the High Commission of Pakistan.

Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat highlighting the various aspects of CPEC underscored that the Corridor will act as a catalyst for connecting China and South Asia to Central Asia, Eurasia, West Asia and vice versa along with Pakistan’s enhanced connectivity with many countries in various regions for economic progress.

Ultimately, Pakistan will become a trading hub for the region as well as for extra regional trade and transit, he added.

The High Commissioner said that the CPEC project is a flagship venture of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which aims to accelerate economic growth across the world.

Share on: WhatsApp