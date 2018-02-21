CPEC: Facts vs fiction

MULTI billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered the second phase which will see increased industrialization in the country. Since the inception of the project, certain doubts and aspersions were created on the mega project including by some foreign elements inimical to it but it is a matter of satisfaction that there now exists complete consensus on the execution of the project dubbed as game changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region.

Considering it important to remove any misperception in the media and the people about the project, Pakistan-China Institute in cooperation with the JS Global on Monday launched a research report ‘The Reality of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project: Facts Vs Fiction providing a factual insight of the project whilst rebutting certain myths about the project. Whilst enumerating that the project will strengthen industrial base and increase its exports, the report very pertinently points out how the project will change perception of Pakistan as being an investor friendly nation and act as an effective counter weight to the Indian pressure. The project has been described as a vote of confidence in the future of Pakistan and a way forward for the country’s future prosperity. There is no denying the fact that the mega corridor project which has already helped address most of our energy woes is all set to change entire landscape of the country through revolution in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. Indeed shifting of Chinese industries to the special economic zones will not only provide our industries to take benefit from their expertise and technology but also provide vast and open market to our goods abroad and enhance competitiveness in the local market. We really appreciate Pakistan-China Institute for taking a very timely initiative and sifting the facts from the fiction. We expect this will enable the people especially the intelligentsia and analysts to make their analysis keeping in view the facts and ground realities. Earlier, we have also seen the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC under the chairmanship of Mashahid Hussain Sayed doing a tremendous work towards building national consensus on the project and we hope such efforts at the parliamentary level will continue in future as well to reap the full benefits from the CPEC and foil any conspiracy coming its way. Addressing the launching ceremony of research report, the remarks of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing were very categorical who stated that any problems coming in the way of the CPEC will be addressed collectively. Given the challenges faced by the country on the economic front, we hope that efforts will be further geared up for the early completion of CPEC related projects as it will help the country stand on a sound footing.

