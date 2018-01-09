CPEC to enter new era in 2018 with inclusion of Afghanistan, Central Asia

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only remain confine to the two countries but also include those in the region. The same was expressed by the new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing during his interaction with Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Monday.

Yao Jing said the CPEC will enter a new era of all round development in 2018 adding expansion of the project will include Afghanistan and the Central Asian states.

In his remarks, Mushahid Hussain Sayed stated that the CPEC was all about cooperation and connectivity, not just between Pakistan and China but also between countries of the region.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Yao Jing is an old friend of Pakistan, having served here on two occasions in the past, adding Yao knows Pakistan and the region very well. Senator Mushahid expressed the confidence that during his tenure Pakistan-China relations will be further consolidated and CPEC will make more rapid progress.

Ambassasdor Yao Jing termed Senator Mushahid old friend of Pakistan and thanked him for his contribution to strengthening Pak-China relations, especially in the building of CPEC.

Senator Mushahid invited Ambassdor Yao Jing to meet with the parliamentary committee on CPEC at a mutually convenient time and this invitation was accepted with pleasure. Senator Mushahid also presented the report of the parliamentary committee on CPEC to the Ambassador of China.