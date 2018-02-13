CPEC has enhanced Pakistan’s regional importance: FPCCI

LAHORE :Pakistan offers tremendous opportunities for businesses and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have increased Pakistan’s regional importance. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf expressed these views on the inauguration of Flynas Airline, according to Federation’s spokesman here on Tuesday. Chaudhry Arfan said, “We live in the world of connectivity, and airline industry is rapidly changing. The growth of this industry is strongly associated with the phenomenon of globalisation; therefore, addition of Flynas to our air connectivity will robust our cooperation.”

Orignally published by APP