CPEC enabling Gawadar to welcome foreign investment

Sophia Siddiqui

Gawadar

The Gwadar Development Authority in collaboration with China Overseas Ports Holding Company is going to hold the ‘Gwadar Expo 2018’ on January 29-30 which will provide an unparalleled opportunity for Pakistani and Chinese companies to strengthen their business linkages.

Director General Gwadar Development Authority Dr Sajjad Baloch talking to this correspondent on Saturday said that more then 100 companies are displaying their stalls in the expo including foreign and Chinese companies.

He added that “the event would actually launch first phase of Free Economic Zone that would provide a big boost to the economic activities of Pakistan and China. It will provide investment opportunities specially foreigner investors, he added.

The mega event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tomorrow.

Dr Sajjad said the first phase of Free Economic Zone spread over 60 acres would be operated by China Overseas Port Holding Company, which has also set up a Business Centre for handling of operations.

The Business Centre will provide a one-window operation for matters including immigration, customs, visa operations and port clearance facilities.

He said Gwadar Expo 2018’ will prove as a platform for Chinese and Pakistani business leaders to learn more about opportunities related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and interact with key government officials.

This two-day conference and exhibition will highlight the success of companies already working on CPEC related projects, and provide detailed concrete information about opportunities for industrial cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani businessmen.

“The CPEC and Gawadar will play important role in economic development in Pakistan and the region. Therefore, it has been a dreamland for global investors,” Chairman Zhang Baozhong of China Overseas Port Holding Company said in his message.

He said a fully equipped modern industrial park completed within a year, attracting more than 30 companies with a total investment of more than USD 1 billion was a strong proof of the confidence of the investor in Gwadar.

“The once desolated, neglected Gwadar is gradually showing its economic potentials and will benefit the local people,” he said.

He expressed confidence that friends participating this event would have a clear picture of Gwadar development plan, find opportunities in it and enter into cooperation agreements as the result of Gwadar Expo-2018.

The core objectives of holding Gwadar Expo 2018 is to highlight the significance of Gwadar and to promote Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free zone as emerging business hub. The purpose is also to create maximum awareness about the full scope of Gwadar projects and to provide a platform of interaction between local and foreign business entrepreneurs.

The event will bring at one stage the financiers, investors, entrepreneurs and government officials to exploit the benefits of this mega project for enhanced investment, business and employment opportunities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in his address to the parliament of Pakistan had also emphasized on building a community of shared future for China and Pakistan to forge a new path of win-win cooperation, to which the Gwadar Expo-2018 is a significant step towards this reality.