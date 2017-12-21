CPEC dream being realized at rapid pace: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Interior & Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that dream of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being realized and its Western Route is being completed at a rapid pace. Thakot-Havelian section is a significant part of gigantic CPEC program and progress on this project is as per schedule. He was speaking during his visit to under construction Thakot-Havelian expressway project on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present on this occasion.

Expressing views Minister for Interior & Planning, Development and Reforms Mr. Ahsan Iqbal said, earlier completion of the CPEC stands among priorities of the government. Expressing satisfaction over pace of work and its quality he said, this project, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will prepare ground for socio-economic uplift of this whole region and in near future this region will be linked up with national highways and motorways network. Our endeavor, he said, is to complete Havelian-Mansehra segment in 2018.

He further said, Hakla-D.I Khan section of the CPEC will also be completed in next year. He said Western Route of the CPEC is being actualized with high construction standards under which motorways and expressways are being built throughout the country. The CPEC will cast far-reaching positive effects on national economy and the economy of the whole region as well, he added.

Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik welcomed the visiting guests. Giving briefing Jawwad Rafique Malik told that 120 Km long Thakot- Havelian expressway is located in North of the country and it is an important section of China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Project passes through Havelian, Abbottabad, Manshera, Shinkiari and Thakot. In order to facilitate its construction, the project is divided into three segments.

Construction of six state of the art tunnels having total length of 9 Km is also included in scope of the project. The project is being completed at cost of Rs. 134 billion and hopefully will be completed by February 2020. On completion the project will open up new avenues of economic development in the entire region.