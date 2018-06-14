CPEC deepens Sino-Pak economic cooperation: Hu Chunhua

KUNMING (INP): Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and similar arrangements with other countries have deepened socio-economic cooperation at the regional level.

These corridors created strong bonds between South Asian and South East Asian Countries. South Asia is closed neighbor of China and an important partner of belt and road initiative.

China has established bilateral commission to improve trade and investment with South Asian and South East Asian countries, he said this while addressing the opening ceremony fifth China-South Asia Expo.

China’s trade with South Asian countries is increasing. It is huge market of 3 billion people. Rising protectionism at global level is creating challenges.

The Expo will increase trade and investment between China and South Asia. China will speed up connectivity and it is increasing construction infrastructure projects, he added.

The weeklong expo will continue till June 20. The delegates from Pakistan, South Asian and South East Asian Countries and representatives of International Organizations attended the Ceremony.

The forum is holding 19 exhibition halls with around 8,500 booths, making it the biggest CSA Expo yet.

Pakistan’s traders have also established stalls in a pavilion, displaying different products including, leather, garments , decoration pieces made from marbles and bross , carpets ,wood furniture and other displayed in the different stalls getting attention of Chinese customers.

Addressing the opening ceremony, China’s Deputy Minister for Commerce Mme Gao Yan said that Expo has become major important event of China and Asia and it is strengthening trade relationship between China and South Asian and South East Asian Countries.

The Expo will play an important role as an important platform for multilateral diplomacy, economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges with South Asia, Southeast Asia and even the rest of the world.

A series of events are being held simultaneously with the expo, including the 25th China Kunming Import and Export Commodities Fair, the 13th China-South Asia Business Forum, the Yunnan-South Asia and Southeast Asia Education Cooperation Forum, and the 3rd Yunnan Conference on International Exchange of Professionals.