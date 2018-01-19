CPEC Cultural Caravan to boost tourism: Ghafoor

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor on Thursday said that Pakistan and China artists joint Cultural Caravan will boost cultural tourism on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

Highlighting importance of the caravan in exploring cultural diversity of the two friendly countries, he said that the game-changer CPEC would not only unleash economic, cultural tourism dividends, but also help discover and foster cultural heritage, ancient Silk Route had been preserving for centuries.

He said programmes like CPEC Cultural Caravan should be held more frequently as art has no religion or language and it has the power to bring people from diverse backgrounds together. He said that cultural tourism allows travelers to be immersed in local rituals and routines, taking away not only pretty photos but also shared memories of unique experiences. “For destinations, it encourages local communities to embrace their culture and boosts economic growth.

Developing culturally geared tourism programs encourages destinations to celebrate and promote what distinguishes their communities and in doing so, provides the opportunity for authentic cultural exchange between locals and visitors,” he said. Managing Director PTDC said that there is a general perception that cultural tourism is ’good’ tourism that attracts high spending visitors and does little damage to the environment or local culture while contributing a great deal to the economy and support of culture.—APP