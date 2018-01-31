CPEC carries great significance for Balochistan: Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD : Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project carries great significance for Balochistan and various projects being executed under the CPEC will change the fate of the province.

He said not only the economic future of Balochistan and Pakistan is linked with Economic Corridor rather the economic future of China is also attached, Radio Pakistan reported.

“CPEC is of great significance and would be a game changer in the region,” he said, and stressed upon the need that the pace of work on projects of economic corridor in Gwadar and other parts of the province should be expedited.

Bizenjo said that the planners should not neglect the people of Gwadar while working out developmental projects.

The Chief Minister said that the government is trying to create a conducive atmosphere for national and foreign investors so that they could easily make an investment in Balochistan.

Orignally published by NNI