CPEC can pave way for regional connectivity: Speakers

Seminar on CPEC; challenges for SMEs

Commerce Reporter

Karachi

Institute of Business Management and SMEDA organized a seminar on CPEC and the challenges for SMEs to discuss the Auto Engineering industries issues faced by SME sector. Other prominent speakers gave their point of view on the opportunities.

Dr. Manzoor Isran, Professor of Management Sciences, debated on ‘CPEC AND PAKISTAN’, its Implementation, its Promises and Perils. The professor clearly verified that CPEC is not a gift , we will have to capitalize on our opportunities, government , academia and industries will have to play their role.

Mashood Khan former Chairman of the Automotive Association PAAPAM said that the opportunities we can avail through the CPEC. According to International Trade Centre, Pakistan’s export growth to China is less than the imports’ growth of China from the rest of the world. This means that there is room for Pakistan to tap the markets. Services like transport, telecommunications, travel and financial are among top service exports of Pakistan. By paying attention to the SME sector, Pakistan can earn export revenue in these sectors which will also address the balance-of-payments crisis of the country. Chinese are currently importing $1.8 trillion which is expected to reach $10 Trillion in the next five years. This is a huge opportunity for our industries to penetrate in different markets. Bank of China is also providing assistance through instruments and products which will assist our SMEs.

Focal person from SMEDA, Mukesh in charge of organizing the event delivered the closing remarks in the workshop with the recommendations that Investment in human resource, we need consistent policies, our SMEs need technology upgradation/transfer support through Joint ventures with Chinese companies, establishment of economic zones with more benefits than we are providing. Affordable financing, Training of SMEs owners to change their mindset change.

CPEC could foster socio-economic development in Pakistan if materialized timely. It can pave the way for regional economic and trade connectivity and integration between the region of South, Central and East Asia In a longer perspective the CPEC can foster an economic community in the entire region of Asia and beyond if its vision is materialized in its true sense.

