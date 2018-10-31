CPEC bus to provide travelling service four days a week

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) bus service would provide travelling services to passengers four days a week, North South Transport Network (NSTN), the authorised operator of the project.

According to a message received here, the 30-hour road trip will cost Rs13, 000 for one-way and Rs23,000 for return ticket. The NSTN service will depart from Lahore to Tashkurgan on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Likewise, the bus service would depart from Tashkurgan on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A passenger must has a valid passport, computerized national identity cards (CNIC) and visa. According to itinerary the bus will stop at nine places.

The bus will depart from Lahore at 12 a.m. on the designated days. Will pick passengers from Rawalpindi / Islamabad at 4 a.m, breakfast at Mansehra at 7 a.m, will stop at Besham for lunch at 1 p.m, tea at Chilas at 4 p.m, dinner at Gilgit at 8 p.m.

The bus service will also stop at 2 a.m at Sost for breakfast and immigration. It will stop at Pak-China Border Khunjerab at 12 p.m. Will depart at 12:30 p.m and reach Tashkurgan, Kashgar, China at 3 p.m.

It offers premium and luxurious buses, comfortable journey, better en-route services that include breakfast, lunch, dinner refreshment beverages, tea, and snacks, while fast WiFi service would also provided throughout the journey.

Each passenger is allowed to carry 20 kg baggage. Extra weight will be charged separately. A passenger can book online a week earlier to departure. Travel insurance is not included. According to media reports, a private transport company will be launching China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) bus service on Saturday, November 03.

Share on: WhatsApp