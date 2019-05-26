DIG Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhpura Mehboob Aslam has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has brought more challenges for the NH&MP in the form of traffic flow and manpower.

In an interview with APP here on Sunday, he said though more than 12,000 inductions had been made into the force due to increased CPEC related traffic activity, more equipment and manpower were needed to cope with the burgeoning traffic flow on motorways and highways.

The NH&MP commandant said the traffic flow had increased by 300 per cent since 1997 when motorway (M2) was launched. He said that no new equipment in the form of vehicles and gear had been allocated to the NH&MP since its inception in 1997 and it was a need of the hour to equip the force with the latest equipment to meet the traffic challenges of the highways as the roads had increased from 1,200 kilometres to 3,000 kilometres.

About the efficiency, he said despite meager resources, the force had been able to significantly control the number of accidents by 40 per cent as compared with 2005 statistics.

To a question, DIG Mehboob said a modern HTV Driving Simulator had been installed to train drivers of the heavy vehicles on motorways. About grooming the best force at the training college, he said ethics and morality were the cardinal principles of training under him at the NH&MP Training College, adding that the main focus of training was to inculcate moral values which would revolutionise working of the force.

To a query, he said the traffic controllers must not lose touch with nicety and politeness while giving fine-tickets to the angry commuters over traffic violations.

The senior officer stressed the need to enhance facilities at the NH&MP Training College, adding that the training college library had been renovated and a curriculum review committee constituted besides installation of new sound system at the auditorium and conference hall.—APP